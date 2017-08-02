Reaction mixed about uniform changes at Pete Davidsen Middle School

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Students at Davidsen Middle School will have limited options this year when it comes to what to wear.

Parents tell us that last year students were allowed to wear the Davidsen “spirit shirts” with any kind of bottoms.

Mom and PTSA President Tania Baumhover said that students can still wear the same tops this year. But, Baumhover says they ran into issues with students who were wearing clothing that didn’t fit or clothing that was in poor condition.

“People became more focused on what people are wearing instead of what the main focus should be, their education, and succeeding as students,” said Baumhover.

That’s why this year the new principal is changing the uniform as part of the “dress for success” program.

“No denim, no leggings, no yoga pants, no jeggings. Nothing like that,” explained Baumhover.

Only black and khaki pants are allowed.

Reaction has been mixed. Some parents feel this public school is going too far, but others like Baumhover say this is a good idea.

“We go to school to learn. We don’t need to be worrying about what kids are wearing. There are certain styles, and everyone wants to be unique, but we can save that for outside of school,” she said.

Get more information about the uniform for the 2017-2018 school year. 

