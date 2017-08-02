Pulse gunman’s widow has PTSD, attorneys say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Attorneys for the wife of the Pulse nightclub shooter intend to argue that she suffers, or suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.
In a filing made late Tuesday night in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida, the attorneys for Noor Salman notified the court and the U.S. Department of Justice of the argument they intend to make.
The defense had previously stated in court documents that Salman, who was married to Omar Mateen when he fatally shot 49 people inside Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, “intends to present a defense relating to a mental disease or defect or any other mental condition of the defendant bearing on . . . the issue of guilt.”
The filing further states, “Contingent upon admission of statements allegedly made by the defendant, the defense intends to offer evidence of her mental conditions as they relate to her susceptibility to suggestion at the time of the interrogation.”
While defense attorney Fritz Scheller declined to elaborate in a phone conversation with WESH 2 News, the filing suggests investigators, according to the defense, may have pressured Salman to say things that she did not intend to say or admit to actions she might not have taken, as it relates to Mateen’s actions.
The document obtained by WESH 2 News from Tuesday night further reads, “the defense also gives notice of the mental disease of PTSD at or before the time of the attack, which the defense also intends to offer.”
Salman is scheduled to be tried March 1, 2018 but it’s unclear if the defense will press for a change of venue, given the publicity surrounding the nation’s worst shooting massacre just over a year ago.
