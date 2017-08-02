Suspect arrested in connection with terrifying burglary caught on video in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A “creepy” burglar is finally in custody one month after he was caught on tape terrorizing a St. Pete woman as he was slinking around her apartment, police said Wednesday.

Terrifying video shows the woman’s worst nightmare come true when she came face-to-face with a mystery man, later revealed to be Clyde Mathis, 40 on June 21 at her home on Paris Ave.

Mathis had been casing her apartment for hours. He entered her home as she was out with her friends and started rummaging through her belongings. He propped open her window on his way out so that he could return, and he did.

Hours later, while the victim was at home listening to a podcast, she heard Mathis jump over a fence and break in through her bedroom window.

The two come face-to-face, and the victim can be seen on video screaming for help, begging Mathis not to hurt her.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen next,” she told News Channel 8, recalling that fateful night.

Mathis is seen on tape demanding her keys, her wallet and her cell phone. He then instructs her to walk back to her bedroom.

“His face changed, his demeanor changed. I could see the shift in his eyes. I kept eyeing the window, knowing that I would have to make a move. It was a fight or flight situation. I decided to go for it,” she continued.

He then reportedly ordered her onto her bed. She feared he would rape or kill her.

“That’s when I ran to the window, forced it open and began screaming, help me! Help me,” she told News Channel 8. “I screamed so loud, I know the neighbors heard. It was surreal.”

Her loud screams seem to have chased the suspect off her property and may have saved her life, but that does not mean she wasn’t living in fear.

“I want him off the streets. I haven’t slept in that house since. It was scary and I would never want to go through it again but in a way, it was empowering that I thought back. If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing,” she admitted.

Now, it seems the victim can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Mathis was located and arrested on Tuesday at 10 pm, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced Wednesday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Violent Offenders Warrant squad and the Manatee County Violent Crimes Task Force took him into custody and he was charged with violation of probation, home invasion, burglary and tampering with a witness.

Police say he will eventually be transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

No further details were released.

