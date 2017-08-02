Pasco deputies locate missing 15-year-old

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A search has been called off in Pasco County after a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Brooksville Tuesday night was located.

Deputies started searching for Summer Leigh Langley Wednesday morning. They say she was found safe around 11:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Summer Leigh Langley was last seen around 11:30 p.m. at her home on Riggins Road.

Detectives say Langley has made threats to harm herself.

She was last seen wearing pajamas but she may have changed into multi-colored leggings.

Crews are now out searching for her in the area of Kent Grove Drive in Spring Hill, Land O’ Lakes and Brooksville.

Anyone who sees her or has any information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

