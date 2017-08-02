Pasco deputies respond to battery call, victim dies at scene

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a possible homicide.
Deputies responded to an aggravated battery call at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at 3536 Trask Drive in Holiday.
They arrived to find an injured person at the residence. That person then died at the scene.
Deputies have a suspect in custody. They say the death appears to be isolated and could be the result of a domestic incident.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Sarasota CPA receiving profanity-laced voicemails, death threats over shark dragging video
- 2 arrested for performing liposuction surgeries without a license in Tampa
- Polk Co. firefighters put out vehicle fire after three car crash
- Tampa police investigating after body found in Hillsborough River
- Final prisoner caught in Florida after peanut butter escape
- Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital doctor says cases of herpes in babies after kisses isn’t rare
- The next Tampa Bay foodie trend: Edible cookie dough
- Texas calf born looking like KISS rocker Gene Simmons
- More than 63,000 signatures on petition calling for arrest of shark draggers