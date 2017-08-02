Pasco deputies respond to battery call, victim dies at scene

WFLA Web Staff Published:

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a possible homicide.

Deputies responded to an aggravated battery call at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at 3536 Trask Drive in Holiday.

They arrived to find an injured person at the residence. That person then died at the scene.

Deputies have a suspect in custody. They say the death appears to be isolated and could be the result of a domestic incident.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s