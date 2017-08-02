Pasco deputies respond to battery call, victim dies at scene

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a possible homicide.

Deputies responded to an aggravated battery call at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at 3536 Trask Drive in Holiday.

They arrived to find an injured person at the residence. That person then died at the scene.

Deputies have a suspect in custody. They say the death appears to be isolated and could be the result of a domestic incident.

