Orange County teacher arrested in child sex sting

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—An Orange County teacher is among 14 people arrested during an undercover child sex sting in Lake County, authorities said.

The 14 men were arrested in operation Treasure Florida’s Kids II, an undercover investigation in which detectives posed online as 13, 14, or 15-year-old children.

All but one of the men arrested traveled to the Golden Triangle area with the intent to have sex with whom they thought to be the child, deputies said. They were all taken into custody without incident upon their arrival, deputies said.

One man was arrested at his home after soliciting a detective, investigators said.

Jason Sellards, who is a language arts teacher at Wolf Lake Middle School in Apopka, is among the 14 arrested.

Sellards has worked for the Orange County School District since 2011.

