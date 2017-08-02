Oklahoma Sooners fans have incredible replica cake at wedding

NORMAN, Okla. (WFLA) – Two Oklahoma Sooners fans had an incredible cake at their wedding.

The Frosted Art Bakery & Studio in Dallas made Caddie Proctor and Samuel Cox a 150-pound replica cake of Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium for their wedding.

Proctor and Cox met after an Oklahoma University versus Iowa game in 2013. They both attended the school.

The scoreboard on the cake reflects the score of the game.

Carly Farmer of CJF Photography shared the incredible photos of the cake with News Channel 8.

The happy couple is currently on their honeymoon in Thailand.

