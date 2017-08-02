Ohio restaurant sends Virginia woman milkshake to grant dying wish

By Published:
WKYC

CLEVELAND, OH (WFLA) – A woman battling cancer was granted her dying wish, thanks to a restaurant in Ohio.

Tommy Fello, the owner of “Tommy’s” in Cleveland got a call from a long-time customer who said his friend Emily Pomeranz was desperately craving one of his signature mocha milkshakes.

Emily was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and only had weeks to live. She was staying in hospice care in Arlington, Virginia, hundreds of miles away from her favorite dessert.

Fortunately, the owner of the restaurant was kind enough to honor her dying wish and shipped a carefully-package mocha shake to Emily.

Sadly, Emily died a couple weeks later, but Fello says he’s happy he was able to bring a smile to her face before she passed away.

“It’s like a blessing. I love to be a part of it and I’m happy that it happened.”

