VIDEO: Manatee encounter on Siesta Key tests legal limits

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A viral video posted on Facebook shows a large herd of manatees swimming close to shore off Siesta Key in Sarasota.

The spectacle shocked beachgoers who raced to catch a glimpse.

FWC investigators looked at the Facebook post to make sure people didn’t break the law and get too close.

“Check this pod coming up right on the beach. This is the coolest thing you’re ever gonna see,” Chris Otto is heard saying on a cell phone camera video that he shot.

Just feet from the shoreline, tourists and locals marveled at the sight of several manatees swimming by.

When he’s not strumming his guitar, Otto enjoys paddle boarding.

“If you don’t get to see it once in your life, you got to see it on my video,” he said before entertaining diners at Walt’s Fish Market Restaurant.

He said seeing manatees in groups along the shore is common, but not with so many people nearby to watch.

He’s quickly learning the rules when it comes to manatees.

“Stand and watch. That’s for sure, and if you’re gonna post the video on Facebook, just make sure you know what you’re doing. ‘Cause I never expected global video out of this,” said Otto.

Mote Marine Laboratory’s Shelby Isaacson explains the female is trying to get away from the males.

“They are powerful creatures. Actually, they can be over a thousand pounds so it is a concern, not for the animals themselves, which we obviously care quite a bit, we are concerned about the people getting too close,” said Isaacson.

A thrashing tail can pose a danger.

The Facebook video attracted more than manatee fans.

“When the FWC officer showed up this morning to tell me that I was warned to stay away from manatees, I said, ‘maybe you should close the beach during mating season,’” said Chris Otto.

Just remember, hang back and let the manatees do their thing.

An FWC investigator said he didn’t see any violations in the video.

The people watching were well behaved.

