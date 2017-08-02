Lightning strike brings down power pole, causing water main break in St. Pete

By Published:
(Source: Amanda Elizabeth)

ST. PETESBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A lightning strike is causing water problems for some St. Petersburg residents and businesses.

The break happened in the 6100 block of 4th Street North.

Authorities said a lightning strike brought down a power pole around 2 p.m.

The pole ruptured a 12-inch water main.

The incident caused an outage for water customers in the area of 4th Street North.

Crews are working to replace the water main. Repairs should be completed by 10 p.m.

