Landlord refuses to let Lakeland man move apartments after repairs, Tropical Storm Emily damage unit

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Roof repair work at a Lakeland apartment complex, combined with Tropical Storm Emily, left one man’s apartment a mess.

Nickolas Tsikuris claims when he asked to move to another unit, he was told no.

Tsikuris returned home work Tuesday to find his closet ceiling completely caved in, his bedroom floor soaked, and his new bed and other belongings ruined.

He blames ongoing roof repair work at his complex The Mallards of Wedgewood. “They are redoing the roofs, but multiple at a time, so they’re leaving some of the roofs unprotected from the elements,” Tsikuris said.

After Tropical Storm Emily rolled in, wet spots started popping up all over his ceiling, from his bedroom to the living room.

“It’s starting to cave in a little bit, it’s starting to buckle,” Tsikuris said as he pointed to one of the spots.

Tsikuris worries one of the spots could give out at any moment. “If there’s more water damage it’s going to fall.”

He claims he went to management to see if he could be moved to another unit, or be let out of his lease, but claims he was told no. “She told me they are at capacity, there’s nothing that she can do for me.”

That’s when Nick spoke to WFLA. “I have been completely pushed under the rug. They told me that I am one of 12 units that they are dealing with,” Tsikuris.

8 On Your Side reached out to the rental company, Bell Partners Incorporated, to see if they could help with the rental mess.

A spokesperson with the company confirmed that the complex has agreed to let Tsikuris out of his lease.

The spokesperson also tells WFLA that the subcontractor is at fault, and they have requested that the subcontractor cover his renter’s insurance deductible along with another tenant’s, to replace their damaged property.

