Help solve a mermaid mystery in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) — A pretty unique sight in the Gulf of Mexico has the U.S. Coast Guard stumped.
A Coast Guard crew spotted a floating dock drifting about 180 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. Right now it’s anyone’s guess where it broke free.
Take a look at the picture posted above, and you’ll see it’s probably a one-of-a-kind dock. The side has a painting of an underwater scene that features a mermaid, an octopus and a sea turtle.
If by any chance you know who might own this dock, the Coast Guard would like you to give them a call at (504) 589-6225.
