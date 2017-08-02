Help solve a mermaid mystery in the Gulf

Published: Updated:
Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Magee, U.S. Coast Guard District 8

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) — A pretty unique sight in the Gulf of Mexico has the U.S. Coast Guard stumped.

A Coast Guard crew spotted a floating dock drifting about 180 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. Right now it’s anyone’s guess where it broke free.

Take a look at the picture posted above, and you’ll see it’s probably a one-of-a-kind dock. The side has a painting of an underwater scene that features a mermaid, an octopus and a sea turtle.

If by any chance you know who might own this dock, the Coast Guard would like you to give them a call at (504) 589-6225.

