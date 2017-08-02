Gr8 Inspiration: Ultimate Bucs fan helps kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Football season is about the begin and the ultimate football fans are ready!

Dozens of fanatics representing NFL teams nationwide are in Ohio for the annual “Professional Football Ultimate Fan Association” meet up and one of our is in the mix.

Albert Owens, who is fondly known as “Bucified Bert,” was drafted to represent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Being part of this elite fan group is about more than just being the ultimate sideline supporter for your team.

“They encourage fellowship of all fans, they like to encourage good sportsmanship, and they also like to encourage doing community service,” said Albert Owens.

Owens started the Ole is Alive foundation after losing his mother and over the years has raised thousands of dollars in scholarships to help youth stay on course.

“We help them get jobs, help mentor them, and help them get around some of the obstacles that kill dreams,” said Owens, who visits schools and holds major rallies to inspire students.

Owens visits in his Bucified Bert garb that comes complete with a pirate ship hat and cape.

When he arrives on the scene all the kids know about the acronym for his Bucs nickname.

“Which stands for be understanding citizens, identify friendly citizens each day because a stranger can be danger,” said Owens.

His community involvement and undying love for our Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes Albert Owens a Gr8 Inspiration.

