Golf fundraiser for library attack victim Queena this weekend in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A golf fundraiser is being held this weekend to benefit Bloomingdale Library attack survivor Queena Phu.

In April of 2008, Queena was a high school senior when she was attacked and raped by a 16-year-old boy outside the library. Queena, who used to go by the last name Vuong, had a promising future with plans to attend the University of Florida.

But, the attack left her paralyzed and blind. Queena is now 27 years old and is also not able to speak.

Queena communicates by widening her eyes, smiling and clenching her fists. She requires around-the-clock care and attends daily physical, occupational and experimental therapies to aid her recovery.

The recovery process is slow, but very noticeable as she slowly makes strides toward regaining her own normalcy every day.

Queena’s attacker, Kendrick Morris, is now 25 years old and was sentenced to life in prison for the attack.

For the last nine years, Queena has relied on the generosity of the community to fund her continuous physical and occupational therapy sessions.

The level of therapy Queena requires is not covered by insurance and will be funded by the generosity of the community at fundraising events.

“It’s not easy for her but she tries so hard. The community lifts us up and we keep going every day,” said Queena’s mom, Vanna Nguyen, who attends daily therapy sessions with her daughter.

A fundraiser will be held on Sunday August 6 at Topgolf in Tampa. The fundraiser will include a buffet, 50/50 raffle, raffle auction and golf.

Proceeds will be donated to Queena’s family to help pay for her ongoing physical therapy sessions that are aimed at helping Queena regain her motor skills.

Anyone interested in participating should pre-register for the event. You can register online and pay by credit card here. A sixsome costs $400; individual is $75; spectator/dinner only costs $30 (all registration fees and tournament sponsorships are tax-deductible donations).

The fundraiser will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Topgolf which is located at 10690 Palm River Rd. in Tampa.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES