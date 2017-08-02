Elephants beating the heat in new bathing pool at Vienna Zoo

VIENNA, Austria (WFLA/NBC) – A new bathing pool at the Vienna Zoo has been completed just in time for their elephant to enjoy this summer.

Temperatures are expected to hit over 98 degrees across Austria this week.

The vice director of the zoo said the total volume of water in the pool is equivalent to 1,500 human bathtubs.

The bathing pool also features a built-in circuit so the elephants can take a walk without having to leave the coolness of the pool.

