Dow trades above 22,000 points for first time

NEW YORK (AP) – The Dow Jones industrial average has traded above 22,000 points for the first time ever.
A big earnings gain from Apple gave the Dow Jones industrial average a boost on Wednesday morning.
Apple soared 6 percent in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, accounting for all of the Dow’s gain. Apple reported another strong quarter and released a strong forecast late Tuesday.
Drugmaker Illumina jumped 12 percent after beating its earnings forecasts and issuing a strong outlook.
The Dow was up 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,031.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,478.
The Nasdaq composite increased 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,388.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Pasco Sheriff: Man convicted in 2 killings stabbed woman to death in Holiday
- Sarasota CPA receiving profanity-laced voicemails, death threats over shark dragging video
- 2 arrested for performing liposuction surgeries without a license in Tampa
- Polk Co. firefighters put out vehicle fire after three car crash
- Tampa police investigating after body found in Hillsborough River
- Final prisoner caught in Florida after peanut butter escape
- Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital doctor says cases of herpes in babies after kisses isn’t rare
- The next Tampa Bay foodie trend: Edible cookie dough
- Texas calf born looking like KISS rocker Gene Simmons
- More than 63,000 signatures on petition calling for arrest of shark draggers