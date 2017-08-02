Direct flights begin between Paris and Orlando

Associated Press Published:
PARIS (AP) — At the spot outside La Belle Equipe cafe where paramedics knelt over dead bodies on that terrible night a year ago, people gather to drink wine and catch up with friends. Where police in riot gear ran with their guns drawn in pursuit of a possible suspect, a girl wheels past on a scooter. Where thousands of anguished Parisians gathered for a national service outside the Notre Dame cathedral, tourists mill about, taking photos. A year after Islamic State group attacks killed 130 people at cafes, outside the French national stadium and inside the Bataclan theater, people chat on restaurant patios, visitors take selfies at iconic sites and children play in the streets. To mark a year since the attacks, Associated Press photographers returned to some of the sites where the drama unfolded that night and in the days after. What they found is that while things will never be quite the same, Paris is still Paris.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – It’s going to be easier to fly between the City of Light and the City Beautiful.

Direct flights started this week between Paris and Orlando. Norwegian Airlines started the weekly service on Monday between Charles de Gaulle Airport and Orlando International Airport.

The Orlando-bound flights from Paris take place on Mondays.

The return flights from Orlando leave Monday nights and arrive in Paris on Tuesdays. Previous direct service between Orlando and Paris was operated by Air France, but it ended in 2012.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s