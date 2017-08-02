Direct flights begin between Paris and Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – It’s going to be easier to fly between the City of Light and the City Beautiful.
Direct flights started this week between Paris and Orlando. Norwegian Airlines started the weekly service on Monday between Charles de Gaulle Airport and Orlando International Airport.
The Orlando-bound flights from Paris take place on Mondays.
The return flights from Orlando leave Monday nights and arrive in Paris on Tuesdays. Previous direct service between Orlando and Paris was operated by Air France, but it ended in 2012.
