Deputies search for missing Ruskin girl, 15

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Ruskin.

Deputies say Elizabeth Brown left a residence on 1st Avenue NW and never returned. She is believed to be in the Ruskin area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brown is described as a white female with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’02” and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

