Deputies search for missing Hillsborough Co. girl, 16

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing/runaway juvenile.

Jeannie Wood, 16, disappeared from a residence on Florence Street in Gibsonton and hasn’t been seen since, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say there’s a chance she’s staying in the Gibsonton area with unknown subjects.

Jeannie is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’02” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813/247-8200.

