Daytona Beach police officer suspended after traffic stop

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach police officer has been suspended after she yelled at another officer for pulling her over on her way to work.

Officer Rachel Ditton was pulled over for speeding on June 13 while driving her personal car on her way to work. Ditton was wearing her full uniform when she was stopped.

Body camera video shows Officer Ditton yelling at the officer who pulled her over when he walks up to her car.

The Daytona Beach Police Chief says Officer Ditton was suspended for three days for a police violation that happened during that stop.

