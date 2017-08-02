Daytona Beach police officer suspended after traffic stop

By Published:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach police officer has been suspended after she yelled at another officer for pulling her over on her way to work.

Officer Rachel Ditton was pulled over for speeding on June 13 while driving her personal car on her way to work. Ditton was wearing her full uniform when she was stopped.

Body camera video shows Officer Ditton yelling at the officer who pulled her over when he walks up to her car.

The Daytona Beach Police Chief says Officer Ditton was suspended for three days for a police violation that happened during that stop.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s