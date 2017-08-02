DASHCAM VIDEO: Officer hit by drunk driver during traffic stop

FT. WORTH, Tex. (WFLA) — Dashcam video out of Texas shows a drunk driver slamming into a police officer who has a car pulled over on the side of the road.

Officer Matt Lesell with the Ft. Worth Police Department had just finished walking towards the car he pulled over when another car suddenly slams into him, his patrol car and the car he had stopped.

Officer Lesell was thrown into the road from the impact. It takes him a moment to recover, but he gets back up and quickly walks over to check on the driver he had pulled over.

The officer then called for backup and detained the man who crashed into him. The entire incident was captured on Lesell’s dashcam.

The suspect behind the crash was arrested for intoxicated assault.

Officer Lesell is now recovering from a hyperextended foot and a fractured vertebra.

