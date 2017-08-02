Cops: Bradenton man arrested for child pornography

Manatee County Sheriff's Office

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 29-year-old Bradenton man was arrested after detectives found a large amount of child pornography in his possession.

Timothy J. Shoemaker faces 11 counts of alleged sexual performance by a child and one count of transmission of child pornography, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

In December, the sheriff’s office began investigating reports Shoemaker was “transmitting child pornography via the Internet.” Investigators finally obtained a search warrant on August 1 and seized files containing a large amount of child pornography.

No further details regarding his arrest were provided.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office wants anyone with further information on this case to call them at 941-747-3011.

