Clearwater police searching for man who stole Michael Kors purses from Macy’s

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are asking for the public’s help identifying a grand theft suspect.
The suspect took two Michael Kors purses on July 24 at Macy’s at Westfield Countryside Mall and left without paying.
Anyone with information about his identity should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and keyword CWPD to 847411.
