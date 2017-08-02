Bride pulls gun out of wedding dress, points it at groom’s head, police say

Murfreesboro Police Department

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WFLA) A Tennessee bride gave a new meaning to the term “shotgun wedding,” when she allegedly pointed a gun at her groom’s head just hours after saying “I do.”

According to Murfreesboro police, 25-year-old Kate Elizabeth Pritchard and her new husband were drinking outside a local Clarion Inn and started fighting.

At one point, Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Kyle Evans told WTVF, “she pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol. Pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger.”

When Pritchard realized the gun was not loaded, police say she loaded the chamber and fired a shot into the air.

“Responding officers let the husband know the honeymoon was over and his new wife was going to jail,” Evans continued.

When questioned by the cops, the couple said nothing happened, but witnesses described another story, and police found shell casings on the ground and a gun in the bathroom.

Pritchard was booked into the Rutherford County Jail and released on a $15,000 bond.

