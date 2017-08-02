Amazon to hire 50,000 nationwide as labor market tightens

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has some job openings. Lots of them.

The company said Wednesday that it’s looking to fill more than 50,000 positions across the U.S.

It’s planning to make thousands of offers on the spot on Aug. 2, when it opens the doors to potential hires at 10 Amazon.com Inc. shipping sites.

Amazon is hiring for full-time and part-time positions for both their Central Ohio locations, Etna and Obetz.

A representative for Amazon says they are hiring for 1,013 jobs at the Etna location and 396 jobs at the Obetz location.

Amazon Jobs Day in Ohio will be held at 11903 National Road SW in Etna.

There will be more than 10,000 part-time jobs available at sorting centers, and some supporting and managerial positions.

The labor market is growing tight with back-to-school and holiday shopping around the corner. Others will be competing for those same hires.

The unemployment rate is 4.4 percent, near a 16-year low, yet the average hourly pay rose just 2.5 percent in the past year. The last time unemployment was this low, wages were rising at roughly a 4 percent rate.

