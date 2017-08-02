Amazon to hire 50,000 nationwide as labor market tightens

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has some job openings. Lots of them.
The company said Wednesday that it’s looking to fill more than 50,000 positions across the U.S.
It’s planning to make thousands of offers on the spot on Aug. 2, when it opens the doors to potential hires at 10 Amazon.com Inc. shipping sites.
Amazon is hiring for full-time and part-time positions for both their Central Ohio locations, Etna and Obetz.
A representative for Amazon says they are hiring for 1,013 jobs at the Etna location and 396 jobs at the Obetz location.
For more information on the jobs available, benefits, and what you should bring to your interview, click here.
Amazon Jobs Day in Ohio will be held at 11903 National Road SW in Etna.
There will be more than 10,000 part-time jobs available at sorting centers, and some supporting and managerial positions.
The labor market is growing tight with back-to-school and holiday shopping around the corner. Others will be competing for those same hires.
The unemployment rate is 4.4 percent, near a 16-year low, yet the average hourly pay rose just 2.5 percent in the past year. The last time unemployment was this low, wages were rising at roughly a 4 percent rate.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- PHOTOS: Teen finds dead fish in seat of car
- Little boy gives fist-bumps to everyone on plane in viral video
- Holy guacamole! It’s National Avocado Day
- PHOTOS: Tampa Bay Comic Con is here for the weekend
- Fastest cyclists across Europe break world record for kids with autism
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.