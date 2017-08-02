Allred: Prosecutors violated privacy of Irvin’s accuser

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Attorney Gloria Allred blasted Florida prosecutors saying they violated the privacy of her client, who accused Michael Irvin of sexual assault.
Allred told a Fort Lauderdale press conference Wednesday the statement issued by Broward County prosecutors last week when they decided not to charge Irvin was “irresponsible.”
She’s angry the statement included details of Erica Berg’s prescription and illicit drug use.
The Associated Press does not usually name alleged victims of sexual assault but Allred said the 27-year-old was going public to “protect future victims.”
Berg accused Irvin of assaulting her last March at a Fort Lauderdale hotel. Prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to charge Irvin.
Prosecution spokesman Ron Ishoy said the office has to explain fully its decisions not to charge or be accused of not having valid reasons.
