72 firefighters battle fire at Dover warehouse that stores egg cartons

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – Today, fire investigators will try to figure out what caused a huge fire at a Dover warehouse that stored egg cartons.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a warehouse located at 14425 Haynes Rd.

Firefighters arrived on scene to see flames and smoke coming from the large warehouse. A second alarm was then called due to the fire and size of the building.

It was determined that the roof was made of metal and unstable, so ladder trucks were set up on each side of the building to help fight the fire.

Due to the amount of water needed to fight the fire, seven water tankers were brought in.

It took firefighters 90 minutes to contain the fire and two hours to bring it under control.

The warehouse is not currently in use, and the owner advised that it was used for storage of office equipment and egg cartons.

The fire damaged 6,000 square-feet of the warehouse.

72 firefighters responded to the scene in 36 units. No injuries were reported.

