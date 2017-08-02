PHOTOS: 4 baby warthogs make debut at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (AP) – Four six-week-old warthogs have joined their parents in Zoo Miami’s public exhibit.
The piglets – three boys and one girl – made their debut Tuesday after being kept behind the scenes with their mother Erica and father Beebop since their June 20 birth.
The Miami Herald reports the piglets will spend their mornings on display until they become more comfortable in their new surroundings.
Warthogs, made popular by Pumba in Disney’s “The Lion King,” are found in sub-Saharan Africa.
