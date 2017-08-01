Woman claims mother contracted flesh-eating bacteria at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Monday afternoon, the City of Myrtle Beach issued a response to a Facebook post circulating about a person hospitalized after coming in contact with flesh eating bacteria along the Grand Strand.

Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea confirms the statement from the city was directly related to the post from Marsha Barnes Beal that’s garnered nearly 50,000 shares and more than 30,500 comments since it was posted Sunday evening.

Below is the full statement from the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page:

The City of Myrtle Beach is aware of a Facebook post that claims bacterial issues along the Grand Strand. We have had no reports and no direct contact about any such issues. The city has been unable to confirm the location or date of any such incident. At this point, all we have is a Facebook post, with no confirmation. Our ocean water quality is tested twice weekly, with excellent results. If we can determine where such contact may have occurred, we can order additional water quality tests to determine whether any connection exists.

According to Beal’s post, her mother was airlifted to Chapel Hill to be treated after she came in contact with “a life threatening flesh eating bacteria after putting her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach.”

At the time of this posting, city leaders say they still have not received any reports or information regarding the incident.

WBTW attempted to get a comment from the family, but has not received a response.