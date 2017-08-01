Water, debris to be removed from massive Land O’ Lakes sinkhole this week

PASCO COUNTY- Fla (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area contractor is now set to begin cleanup efforts at the site of the massive sinkhole in Land O’ Lakes that destroyed two homes on Ocean Pines Drive last month.

County commissioners awarded Ceres Environmental Services with the contract Monday.

Commissioners approved $640,099 to cover debris removal with an overall cost of $1.3 million when other expenses are included.

Debris removal is expected to take two to four weeks but the timeline is reliant upon any unforeseen delays, officials say.

County officials provided this tentative timeline for cleanup efforts this week:

  • TUESDAY: Ceres Environmental Services will establish safe zones around the sinkhole. Crew members tell News Channel 8 that they are coming up with a plan for the rest of the week.
  • WEDNESDAY: Equipment will be put into place but no major work is planned. Crews will work along the surface of the sinkhole.
  • THURSDAY: Water will start being pumped out of the sinkhole.
  • FRIDAY: Officials anticipate operations to be in full swing as long as there are no unexpected issues.

Two homes fell into the hole when it opened up on July 14. Five families are currently displaced from their homes.

The sinkhole remains 235-feet wide and roughly 50-feet deep.

