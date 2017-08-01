VIDEO: Man solves Rubik’s Cube with eyes closed

NEW YORK (WFLA) — Solving a Rubik’s Cube is hard enough for some to do with their eyes open, but one man recently took his puzzle solving to the next level.
The man was seen riding a New York City subway, solving a Rubik’s Cube with his eyes closed.
No one near him seemed to pay much attention, but a rider sitting across from him thought it was cool enough to record and post to Twitter.
The video has been retweeted more than 3,000 times and favorited nearly 7,000 times since it was posted last week.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Hillsborough parents asked to give input about proposed school bell schedule
- Reality show ‘Siesta Key’ premiere parties cancelled amid shark dragging controversy
- Mother puts out stern warning after 1-year-old son infected with herpes
- Neighbors contact Target 8 about nightmare next door in Tampa
- Tropical Depression Emily moving out over the Atlantic
- Lakeland mobile home park flooded following Tropical Storm Emily