VIDEO: Man solves Rubik’s Cube with eyes closed

NEW YORK (WFLA) — Solving a Rubik’s Cube is hard enough for some to do with their eyes open, but one man recently took his puzzle solving to the next level.

The man was seen riding a New York City subway, solving a Rubik’s Cube with his eyes closed.

No one near him seemed to pay much attention, but a rider sitting across from him thought it was cool enough to record and post to Twitter.

The video has been retweeted more than 3,000 times and favorited nearly 7,000 times since it was posted last week.

