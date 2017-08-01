Tropical Depression Emily moving out over the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) – Tropical Depression Emily is moving out over the Atlantic early Tuesday, a day after slogging across the Florida peninsula, where it brought drenching rain and power outages.

The depression’s maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph.

Strengthening is possible during the day but the poorly-organized depression is expected to stop being a tropical system within a day or two.

The depression is centered about 50 miles north-northeast of Vero Beach, Florida, and is moving east-northeast near 12 mph.

As Tropical Depression Emily pushes off Florida’s east coast, the wind flow around the storm is helping to lower rain chances. Upper-level dry air is being pulled across the Tampa Bay area on the backside of Emily.

“You may even notice slightly lower humidity this morning, but the best news is that it will lower our rain chances and give us a day to dry out,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

The drier air will not last long. Humidity and rain chances increase again Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Emily made landfall on Anna Maria Island Monday morning. Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve says that Tropical Storm Emily made landfall at 10:45 a.m.

High winds from the storm closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Tropical Storm Emily had boat owners in Manatee and Sarasota counties scrambling to secure their boats.

Streets were flooded in Pinellas, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

One mobile home park in Lakeland remained flooded the day after Emily moved through.

