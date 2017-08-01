The next Tampa Bay foodie trend: Edible cookie dough

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Expect it to be the next great trend for foodies in Tampa Bay: Edible cookie dough.

The not-just-for-dessert delectable aims for the sweet spot between nostalgia (remember licking the beaters and bowl!) and guilt (Grandma always said eating raw dough was bad for you).

The owners of the just-opened The Happy Dough say that despite what you’ve been told, this version of raw cookie dough is okay to consume, because it’s made with pasteurized eggs and specially treated flour.

Cary Sanchez, her husband Trey and her mother-in-law cooked up the idea to bring the cookie craze to Tampa Bay, after seeing the popularity of edible dough take hold up north.

“About six or seven months ago we saw it on Facebook, and we’ve seen it pop up in various areas, and we thought this would be so awesome to have here because there’s nothing like it around here,” says Sanchez.

This family business is operated solely out of the Lutz area, and had its soft launch one week ago at Tampa Premium Outlets. So far, the treats are being scooped up.

And, for the record, if your Grandma is still wary…you can bring her some home to bake.

