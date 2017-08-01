Target 8: Dog drama halts garbage collection in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — Garbage collection service for Joann Antone of Lutz is on hold. Waste Connections of Florida feels its crews are at risk near her place on Sofia Drive.

The company claims a black and white dog is loose in the area and acting aggressive toward its crew. So it cut off her service.

In late May and again in June, the garbage company complained to Pasco County Animal Control that a pit bull mix was running loose and posing a danger to crews.

The county issued Ms. Antone a warning and labeled her dog, Jolly, a pit bull.

“She’s very friendly, very affectionate, very playful,” said Ms. Antone.

According to Joann Antone, the county is barking up the wrong tree. She doesn’t have a pit bull.

“He refused to see the dog,” she said of the investigator.

A week later, garbage pickup stopped. Ms. Antone called Waste Connections of Florida, because she’d paid for garbage collection in advance.

“They said, ‘You have a pit bull.’ I said, ‘No I don’t, the neighbors have a pit bull,'” explained Ms. Antone. “They said, ‘My drivers are afraid they’ll get bit.’ I said, ‘Bit by what, garbage cans?'”

Ms. Antone’s property is fenced to keep the dog in.

“I get all my mail, UPS, Fed Ex, everything. Nobody else is complaining except the garbage man,” she said.

News Channel 8 called Waste Connections, then dropped by its New Port Richey office.

It is crediting Ms. Antone’s account.

One person there told me there is a black and white dog that is loose and preventing his people from picking up the garbage on that road.

Jolly is black and white and tan.

“They pick up everybody’s garbage but mine,” complained Ms. Antone.

And as far as Joann Antone is concerned, that garbage she put out in June will sit outside her fence until Waste Connections picks it up.

“Today’s 8 weeks,” she said. “I’m stubborn. I refuse to get rid of it til they come get it because I paid for them to come get it.”

