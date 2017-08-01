St. Pete police searching for men who broke into Mini Mart, stole $1,500 in tobacco

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are searching for three young men who broke into a Mini Mart by throwing a block of concrete through the glass front door.

Police said the thieves broke in to the store on 7100 5th Avenue North Monday at 5 a.m.

After entering through the smashed door, the thieves jumped over the counter and filled a bag with about $1,500 in tobacco products and about $100 in t-shirts.

If you know the identity of the suspects, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or text the keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411.

