St. Pete police searching for men who broke into Mini Mart, stole $1,500 in tobacco

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are searching for three young men who broke into a Mini Mart by throwing a block of concrete through the glass front door.

Police said the thieves broke in to the store on 7100 5th Avenue North Monday at 5 a.m.

After entering through the smashed door, the thieves jumped over the counter and filled a bag with about $1,500 in tobacco products and about $100 in t-shirts.

If you know the identity of the suspects, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or text the keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s