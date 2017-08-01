Senate confirms Christopher Wray as FBI director

FILE - In this July 12, 2017 file photo, FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senate is slated to vote Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, evening on the nomination of Wray. The former Justice Department official won unanimous support from the Judiciary Committee last month, with Republicans and Democrats praising his promise never to let politics get in the way of the bureau’s mission. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on the Senate vote to confirm Christopher Wray as FBI director (all times EDT):

5 p.m.

The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as FBI director.

Tuesday’s vote was 92-5 for Christopher Wray. The lawyer is a former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush’s Justice Department who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud.

He will replace James Comey, who was fired by Trump in early May amid the investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with officials of the Trump campaign.

The 50-year-old Wray inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Trump’s ousting of Comey, who was admired within the bureau.

Wray had represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the so-called Bridgegate scandal.

 

