Sarasota CPA receiving profanity-laced voicemails, death threats over shark dragging video

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota CPA tells News Channel 8 that haters are leaving profanity-laced voicemails, even sending death threats, because they think he’s connected to the infamous “shark dragging” video.

At Bob Wenzel’s Fruitville Road CPA firm in Sarasota, nasty voice mails are coming in almost daily.

“You know what’s great about international waters is that I can sink your ******* boat,” said one caller.

“What a piece of **** your *** is,” said another.

When the office is open, Wenzel hears the verbal abuse, live, over and over again.

“And if you hang up, they’ll call you right back,” said Wenzel.

Wenzel figures he’s heard 30 to 40 cuss-filled rants in the past week and a half.

“The last 10 days have been most hurtful. It’s been a living hell. It’s been a nightmare trying to figure out where we are in this story. Where I am,” he said.

Wenzel has called the police and tried to set things straight by hiring public relations professionals.

He has a message to all the haters.

“I’m not related in any way to the families involved. [I] do not know them,” said Wenzel.

The horrible voice mails keep coming.

“Your whole family. I would get out of town. Go lookin’ for ya, and they want your head and they have money on your head. You piece of ****, alright?” said another caller.

A representative from the FWC said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Nobody’s been charged with any crime.

