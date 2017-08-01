Sarasota CPA receiving profanity-laced voicemails, death threats over shark dragging video

News Channel 8 Reporter Peter Bernard By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota CPA tells News Channel 8 that haters are leaving profanity-laced voicemails, even sending death threats, because they think he’s connected to the infamous “shark dragging” video.

At Bob Wenzel’s Fruitville Road CPA firm in Sarasota, nasty voice mails are coming in almost daily.

“You know what’s great about international waters is that I can sink your ******* boat,” said one caller.

“What a piece of **** your *** is,” said another.

When the office is open, Wenzel hears the verbal abuse, live, over and over again.

“And if you hang up, they’ll call you right back,” said Wenzel.

Wenzel figures he’s heard 30 to 40 cuss-filled rants in the past week and a half.

Related: 2nd shark abuse video being investigated by FWC

“The last 10 days have been most hurtful. It’s been a living hell. It’s been a nightmare trying to figure out where we are in this story. Where I am,” he said.

Wenzel has called the police and tried to set things straight by hiring public relations professionals.

He has a message to all the haters.

“I’m not related in any way to the families involved. [I] do not know them,” said Wenzel.

The horrible voice mails keep coming.

“Your whole family. I would get out of town. Go lookin’ for ya, and they want your head and they have money on your head. You piece of ****, alright?” said another caller.

A representative from the FWC said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Nobody’s been charged with any crime.

Follow Peter Bernard on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s