Rowling apologizes for claiming Pres. Trump ignored disabled boy

LONDON (AP) — J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
The “Harry Potter” author called Trump “horrible” after seeing footage of the president appearing to ignore the child’s outstretched hand during a White House event last week.
But the boy’s mother, Marjorie Kelly Weer, posted on Facebook: “Trump didn’t snub my son & Monty wasn’t even trying to shake his hand.”
Rowling, who has often criticized Trump, said she “apologized unreservedly.” She tweeted Monday that “I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw.”
The author has deleted her original tweets on the subject.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Holy guacamole! It’s National Avocado Day
- PHOTOS: Tampa Bay Comic Con is here for the weekend
- Fastest cyclists across Europe break world record for kids with autism
- Disney Vacation Account program suddenly suspended
- Baby pandas play in southwest China’s cutest kindergarten class
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.