Polk County EMT arrested for grand theft and forgery

By Published:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Emergency Medical Technician for Polk County Fire Rescue is facing charges for forging a certificate to make herself eligible for a promotion yielding a higher salary.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Kyla Anne Rivas Zehtab on Tuesday for grand theft and forgery.

According to the affidavit, Zehtab wanted to be promoted to a firefighter position that would have paid an additional $11,123 annually. Officials say she met all qualifications except for the required certification for a physical abilities test. Zehtab told her supervisors she took the course twice but failed to get the certificate of completion.

Zehtab sent her supervisor a copy of a successful completion certificate from the Broward Fire Academy last month. The supervisor apparently noticed irregularities on the document like some text appearing darker, slanted and not parallel with other text.

Polk County Fire Rescue then contacted the Broward Fire Academy to verify the document, but found out there was no record of Zehtab attending the training.

Director Mark Wilson with the Broward Fire Academy told Polk County Fire Rescue, “At this time we must conclude that one of our original documents has been altered and presented to you.”

Zehtab has now been suspended with pay while Polk County Fire Rescue completes an internal investigation. She is being held in the Polk County Jail on no bond.

“Instead of doing the right thing, Ms. Zehtab decided to forge a certificate to make herself eligible for a promotion in order to receive compensation for which she was not entitled. Forging a certificate to be promoted to a firefighter is not only an integrity issue, but it is also a public safety concern,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s