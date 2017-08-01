Polk Co. firefighters extinguish vehicle fire after three car crash

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County firefighters used 500 gallons of water to extinguish a vehicle fire on Tuesday.
A pickup truck caught on fire after it crash into a light pole at 8 p.m. near the intersection of Winter Lake Road and Highway 98 South.
Shortly after firefighters arrived, the light pole fell.
Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Polk County Fire Rescue treated four patients, three adults and one child. All were taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- 2 arrested for performing liposuction surgeries without a license in Tampa
- The next Tampa Bay foodie trend: Edible cookie dough
- Texas calf born looking like KISS rocker Gene Simmons
- Sexually transmitted Zika case confirmed in Pinellas County
- PHOTOS: Teen finds dead fish in seat of car
- Polk County EMT arrested for grand theft and forgery
- More than 63,000 signatures on petition calling for arrest of shark draggers
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories