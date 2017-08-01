Polk Co. firefighters extinguish vehicle fire after three car crash

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County firefighters used 500 gallons of water to extinguish a vehicle fire on Tuesday.

A pickup truck caught on fire after it crash into a light pole at 8 p.m. near the intersection of Winter Lake Road and Highway 98 South.

Shortly after firefighters arrived, the light pole fell.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Polk County Fire Rescue treated four patients, three adults and one child. All were taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

