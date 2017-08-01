Police: Federal agent shoots self in foot at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A vacationing federal agent from Kansas City accidentally shot himself in the foot while “unslinging a shoulder bag” inside Orlando International Airport.

Local news outlets report the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the passenger lobby.

An Orlando police statement says the bag knocked his weapon from its holster. The agent “tried to catch the firearm and inadvertently pulled the trigger.”

Police said the agent was going to be flying with a loaded gun.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the agent is an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. He was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in his left heel.

No one else was hurt, and airport operations were not affected.

