PHOTOS: Teen finds dead fish in seat of car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WFLA) — One Ohio teen got an unusual surprise when she went searching for her debit card Monday.

Zola Cheyenne Hayes said she lost her debit card after a trip to Taco Bell Sunday night.

She went to her car Monday morning to search for her missing debit card.

But, she couldn’t find it. She did, however, find something else — a dead fish.

While sifting through her car she reached into her passenger seat cushions and out came a fish. Zola said she thought the fish was a leaf when she went to pick it up.

She said on Facebook that she has no idea how the fish got into her car and hasn’t ever been near water in this car. Zola said she thinks someone may have intentionally put the fish in her car.

In the end, Zola said she named the fish Grant.

As of now, the post has over 61,000 shares on Facebook.

