Officer buys diapers for young mother accused of trying to steal them

MARYLAND (WFLA) — A shoplifting call in Maryland ended with a police officer using his own money to buy the items for the suspect who was caught trying to steal them.

Officers with the Laurel Police Department were called to a grocery store last month and found out security caught a young, single mother trying to steal two packs of diapers with her infant son. The mother was buying groceries but didn’t have enough money left over to buy the diapers.

Rookie Officer Bennet Johns, one of the responding officers, then decided to buy the diapers with his own money so the baby wouldn’t suffer. His training officer took a photo of the purchase.

Officer Johns said he felt empathy towards the woman and her son because he was raised by a single mom.

The mother was still given a criminal citation.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES