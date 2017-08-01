NWS: Tornado touched down in Bradenton during Tropical Storm Emily

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – An EF-0 tornado touched down in Bradenton as Tropical Storm Emily came ashore on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado reached estimated peak wind of 80 miles per hour. Its path length was 1.3 miles and its path width was a maximum 100 yards.
No one was injured in the tornado.
According to the NWS, Tropical Storm Emily came ashore in the area with a broad area of toppled trees and downed branches.
Two barns were destroyed as well as multiple green houses. An engineered wall toppled over as well.
The estimated damage is $96,000.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Hillsborough parents asked to give input about proposed school bell schedule
- Reality show ‘Siesta Key’ premiere parties cancelled amid shark dragging controversy
- Mother puts out stern warning after 1-year-old son infected with herpes
- Neighbors contact Target 8 about nightmare next door in Tampa
- Tropical Depression Emily moving out over the Atlantic
- Lakeland mobile home park flooded following Tropical Storm Emily
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories