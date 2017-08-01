NWS: Tornado touched down in Bradenton during Tropical Storm Emily

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – An EF-0 tornado touched down in Bradenton as Tropical Storm Emily came ashore on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado reached estimated peak wind of 80 miles per hour. Its path length was 1.3 miles and its path width was a maximum 100 yards.

No one was injured in the tornado.

According to the NWS, Tropical Storm Emily came ashore in the area with a broad area of toppled trees and downed branches.

Two barns were destroyed as well as multiple green houses. An engineered wall toppled over as well.

The estimated damage is $96,000.

