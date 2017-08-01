More than 63,000 signatures on petition calling for arrest of shark draggers

(WFLA) – More than 63,000 people have signed a petition calling for the arrest of the men who are seen laughing while dragging a shark to its death in a disturbing video that was posted to social media.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the video and other social media posts that may be related. The social media posts appear to show the abuse of wildlife and animals.

The FWC said that it has identified the men shown in the video, but has not filed charges against them.

Florida Governor Rick Scott sent a letter to the FWC saying he wants to make sure the state’s fishing regulations and statutes strictly prohibit “such inhumane acts.”

As of 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 63,703 people had signed a petition called “Community service and jail for the men who laughed as they tortured a shark in Florida.”

The petition calls for the arrest of the men involved along with jail time and the requirement that the men complete 1,000 hours of community service.

The petition says: “This is in regard to a video circulating the internet, where a group of individuals traveling at high speed on the water dragged a shark around and laughed at its distress. This sociopathic behavior demands attention and prevention. Many feel that this act of violence is in fact a criminal act.”

The petition also requests that the men be arrested soon.

“The delay in action is causing the public to lose faith in the justice system. We expect to see these men arrested for crimes they have committed.”

The FWC has not released updated information about the status of the investigation.

