Marisnick’s 2 homers, 5 RBIs power Astros past Rays 14-7

Associated Press Published:

HOUSTON (AP) – Jake Marisnick had three hits, including two homers, and a career-high five RBIs and the Houston Astros coasted to a 14-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

The Rays cut the lead to one after a two-run homer by Corey Dickerson in the third inning before an RBI single by Tyler White made it 4-2 with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

Marisnick’s first shot – a three-run homer which bounced off the wall above the seats in left field – came next to push the lead to 7-2.

Two pitches later Derek Fisher, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, connected off Alex Cobb (9-7) on a home run to right field to make it 8-2.

