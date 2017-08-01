Little boy gives fist-bumps to everyone on plane in viral video

KANSAS CITY, MO (WFLA) — Flying can be tough, but a little boy in Kansas City may have outdone even the most hospitable flight attendants recently.

And the cute gesture was all caught on video!

According to CNN, the boy offers unconditional fist bumps as he walked down the aisle of the plane.

He wasn’t stingy with the greeting either.

He extended his little fist to anyone on the plane willing to participate.

And one after another, the passengers did; resulting in bright smiles all around!

