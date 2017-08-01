Lakeland neighborhood still flooded, 1 day after Tropical Storm Emily

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park in Lakeland woke up to a big mess left by Tropical Storm Emily.

A main street used to leave and enter the neighborhood remained impassable due to flooding as of 7:30 Tuesday morning.

Neighbors say the flooding began around noon Monday as Tropical Storm Emily rolled through Polk County after making landfall on Anna Maria Island at 10:45 a.m.

The neighborhood is near Blackwater Creek. Residents tell News Channel 8 that not all of the floodgates to the creek were opened which is why they believe it flooded so badly.

As of Tuesday morning, most of the flooding had receded from the middle of the mobile home park. Now, folks have to begin the cleanup as some of them had water enter their homes and their cars.

