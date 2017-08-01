Judge: Pulse gunman’s wife will get mental health evaluation

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A judge is permitting the wife of the Pulse nightclub shooter to get a mental evaluation from an expert chosen by prosecutors.
The federal judge in Noor Salman’s case said Tuesday that she can be evaluated by a psychologist or psychiatrist picked by prosecutors since her defense attorneys plan to introduce evidence related to her mental health.
Salman has pleaded not guilty to obstructing the investigation and aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, who opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in June 2016.
Forty-nine club patrons were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Salman’s trial is set for March.
The judge said Salman’s attorneys won’t be allowed to attend the evaluation by the prosecutors’ expert and that the evaluation can be recorded.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Hillsborough parents asked to give input about proposed school bell schedule
- Reality show ‘Siesta Key’ premiere parties cancelled amid shark dragging controversy
- Mother puts out stern warning after 1-year-old son infected with herpes
- Neighbors contact Target 8 about nightmare next door in Tampa
- Tropical Depression Emily moving out over the Atlantic
- Lakeland mobile home park flooded following Tropical Storm Emily
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories