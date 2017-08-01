Hillsborough parents asked to give input about proposed school bell schedule

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —The debate is on again over a proposed plan to change the start and end times for schools in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Public Schools says the changes would help with the burden on bus turnarounds, saying it would give bus drivers more time between pick up for high school, middle and elementary school.

In a video sent to parents, Superintendent Jeff Eakins explained how many students are running late to class due to the late arrival of school buses. He said there’s not enough time to pick up and drop off students and that means a loss of valuable instruction time in the classroom.

During August and September, Hillsborough County Public Schools will be gathering input on the proposed changes.

Here are the dates you need to know, according to Hillsborough County Public Schools

Aug. 1- Aug. 25 Bus Challenge Simulation Scenario:

Students, families, employees and the community take part in an interactive simulation of the bus routes and time parameters that currently create time conflicts. This is the same system used by the Transportation Department to explore solutions. The simulation allows for various scenarios to help resolve issues that currently exist.

Sept. 1- Sept. 20 Online Survey:

Students, families and employees are invited to complete an online survey regarding the bell times schedule and bus schedule conflicts.

Public Input at School Board meetings:

Students, families and employees can share their input at upcoming board meetings: Aug. 1, Aug. 29, Sept. 12, Oct. 3, Oct. 17

School Board meeting Board members will vote on the Final Bell Schedule on Oct. 17.

Be sure to watch WFLA News Channel 8 from from 4:30 to 7 a.m. during the month of August. Every morning, we’ll bring you a special back-to-school story to help you and your family prepare for the school year.